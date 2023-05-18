BOYNEXTDOOR members look gorgeous in first set of concept photos and teasers for debut single album WHO!

HYBE and KOZ Entertainment’s new rookie group BOYNEXTDOOR are going to be making their debut soon yet they already have fans, solely due to their blinding visuals! KOZ Entertainment released the first concept teasers for the debut track WHO! Dressed in colorful threads, the 6 member group look at ease and casual but extremely handsome at the same time!

WHO!:

In the released video, it begins with viewers looking at the members through a door hole, showing the members having fun. Sungho is seen holding a broken umbrella waiting for some coffee while Riwoo brings a bunch of stuffed animals and Jaehyun rides the kickboard. Taesan looks cute as he dances along to music, Leehan hoards a large plate of jellies and the maknae Woonhak takes selfies and pictures of members as they have fun during their shoot. The individual concept teasers display the visuals of each member in the best way possible. Their name suggests that they are sweet and casual artists who want to bring warmth to the fans, which is shown in the concept teasers as well as their introductory film. Their sweet smiles and amazing chemistry has already melted the hearts of new fans! They released 24 total concept photos which include group and unit pictures as well as individual teasers and the video that has people waiting for their debut! The song WHO! will be released on May 30 and they will have three songs included in the album such as I’ll Go Back, Serenade and One and Only.

BOYNEXTDOOR:

Previously, they released the MV highlights for BOYNEXTDOOR’s debut. The preview for I’ll Go Back, Serenade and One and Only was shown which also points out that the idea is ‘Love’. I’ll Go Back depicts the stories of the boys falling in love, Serenade shows them getting ready to confess as Taesan sings the line ‘I’m getting too nervous’ and One and Only shows them going shopping and seems like they are getting ready to impress their crush. The members look amazing and display their acting skills, which have the fans excited for their debut! Let’s hope to see some new concepts from the upcoming 5th Gen K-Pop group.

