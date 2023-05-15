BOYNEXTDOOR: Zico’s KOZ Entertainment introduces the 6 members in upcoming debut teaser videos, pictures

BOYNEXTDOOR, a rookie of HYBE, first released a profile filled with the friendly charms of the boys next door. BOYNEXTDOOR uploaded a moving profile on the team's official social media handles on May 15, and in this content, which is directed as if the members are standing by the window of a neighbor's house, the atmosphere of the friendly and fresh boys next door is exuded. Each of them draws attention with their unique poses, and through the window, the interior of the room decorated to their taste is glimpsed, adding to the hidden fun. On this day, along with the moving profile, the members' ages were revealed, from Sungho, Liu, and Jaehyun born in 2003 to Woonhak, the youngest born in 2006.

The members:

The eldest member, Sungho, seems to be interested in art and is passionate about sketching. On the wall of Liu's house, where he smiles plainly, 'Love isn't easy' is scribbled. Jaehyun, carrying a bag, stares at the camera and exudes a warm atmosphere. Taesan, who is sitting on a window sill, indulging in reading, Lee Han, who is playfully playing with a balloon, and the youngest, Unhak, who smiles brightly and raises his hand as if greeting the neighbor next door. On May 12th, the members' faces were revealed for the first time through the trailer film for their debut single 'WHO!', drawing explosive attention. The public's curiosity and expectations for them are growing day by day, as they are the first team to debut this year in HYBE, which has outstanding K-pop production know-how along with extraordinary visuals. The debut single will be released on May 30th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The trailer film:

In this video, the faces of the members who were covered in veils are revealed for the first time, drawing attention. Taesan who is immersed in reading, Woonhak who smiles while holding a teddy bear, Jaehyun who likes soccer and puppies, Sungho who rides an electric bike, Liu who is sincere in dancing, and Leehan who observes fish. The story of the trailer film reminds me of a youth movie. The video starts with Taesan's words, ‘Hey, listen if I'm crazy’, and the members talk while thinking about the person they fell in love with at first sight. As time passes, it ends with the members having a good time at the party, leaving questions about what will happen to BOYNEXTDOOR in the future.

