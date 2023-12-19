BOYNEXTDOOR's agency apologises for security staff's actions during mobbing incident at Quingdao Airport

BOYNEXTDOOR, represented by KOZ Entertainment, issued a formal apology on December 19 KST for reported excessive behavior by their bodyguards, addressing recent concerns following the mobbing incident at Quingdo Airport.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s agency issues apology for security staff’s actions during mobbing incident

KOZ Entertainment, the agency representing BOYNEXTDOOR, issued a formal apology on December 19 KST, addressing concerns surrounding the alleged misconduct of the group's bodyguards. The agency expressed deep regret, specifically apologizing to fans for the inappropriate conduct of security personnel at the airport on December 16.

In their statement, KOZ Entertainment acknowledged the direct impact on affected individuals and confirmed personal apologies were extended. They also revealed plans to remove the implicated security personnel from future artist security assignments.

To prevent similar incidents, the agency committed to implementing enhanced security training and guidelines for their personnel. Emphasizing their dedication to improved security education, they aim to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The apology highlights KOZ Entertainment's proactive measures and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their artists while addressing and rectifying concerns raised by fans and the public.

For the unversed, a stir ensued as a video emerged online depicting an individual, purportedly BOYNEXTDOOR's bodyguard, engaging in forceful actions towards a female fan. Netizens expressed disapproval, deeming it an assault. The incident prompted concerns about the perceived use of excessive security measures, leading to the agency's swift apology. In response to the incident, KOZ Entertainment committed to addressing the issue proactively and implementing measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Netizens debate over BOYNEXTDOOR’s mobbing incident and KOZ Entertainment’s response to it

Following reports of alleged excessive behavior by BOYNEXTDOOR's security team at an airport, KOZ Entertainment released a statement expressing regret. They apologized for the incident, citing the inappropriate conduct of the security personnel responsible for the group's safety on December 16.

Korean netizens took to an online community to voice their opinions in response to the incident and the agency's apology.

While some questioned the company for not taking legal action in the case, others debated who was actually at fault.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

