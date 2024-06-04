BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun names Jungkook as BTS bias, reveals favorite members from SEVENTEEN, TXT, RIIZE and more

Jaehyun from BOYNEXTDOOR, during a fan call event, revealed his favorite members from different K-pop boy groups when asked about his preferred ones by a fan. Jaehyun, currently gaining popularity in the K-pop scene for his talent and charming personality, continues to capture the hearts of fans.

Jaehyun’s favorite members from BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more

Jaehyun named BTS’ Jungkook as his bias from the group. He also named many other biases from various groups. This included Hoshi of SEVENTEEN, Jay of ENHYPEN, Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Sohee of RIIZE and Hanbin of ZEROBASEONE. When asked about his favorite member from TWS, Jaehyun said he’d tell OP next time as the time was about to get over and he had to end the call.

BOYNEXTDOOR recently released their second mini-album, HOW?. With the release of this, the group concluded the first love trilogy alongside their debut single album WHO!. HOW? features seven tracks, including OUR, Amnesia, So let's go see the stars, the lead single Earth, Wind & Fire, l i f e i s c o o l, Dear. My Darling, and an English version of the title track.

Noteworthy is the contribution of Jaehyun, alongside members Taesan, and Woonhak for the composition and lyrics of Earth, Wind & Fire. HOW? serves as a bridge between the band’s WHO! and WHY..., evident in its album cover which adopts a blue-orange-red gradient tint, visually connecting all three albums when displayed horizontally, with HOW? positioned at the center.

More about BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR, a South Korean boy band managed by KOZ Entertainment, consists of six members: Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. Their music style, described as easy listening, centers on everyday themes. The band's name, inspired by the boy next door concept, reflects their approachable demeanor.

KOZ Entertainment, founded by rapper-producer Zico in 2019 and later acquired by Hybe Corporation in 2020, introduced BOYNEXT as their first boy band project in February 2023, with Zico serving as the producer.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s official debut happened on May 30, 2023, and in September 2023, they debuted at number 162 on the Billboard 200 chart.

