BOYNEXTDOOR's Riwoo to sit out 2023 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan due to visa issues

BOYNEXTDOOR member Riwoo would be sitting out on upcoming activities in Japan due to passport and visa issues. The group will be taking part in the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival on December 9. KOZ Entertainment released a statement regarding the situation.

On December 7, KOZ Entertainment announced that BOYNEXTDOOR member Riwoo would not be attending the Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan on December 9. They explained that, due to personal issues with his passport and visa, Riwoo is unable to enter Japan. Therefore, he will not be able to fulfil his upcoming schedule. The agency elaborated that they tried to solve the problem in various ways but it was difficult to resolve the issue before the concert on December 9. They apologized to the fans and reassured them that they would take care of such situations in the future. Lastly, they thanked fans for their understanding.

The 2023 Music Bank Global Festival will take place on December 9 in Japan. The show will air on December 15 at 8:30 p.m. KST, which is 5 p.m. IST. The show would be hosted by Rowoon. Many artists like NewJeans, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, SHINee and more will be taking over the stage with their marvellous performances.

More about BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members, which include Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The rookie group made their debut in May 2023 with the single album Who!. They were formed by KOZ Entertainment, which was founded by Zico and is a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation.

On May 23, they released the music video for their track But I Like You and on May 26, they unveiled the music video for One and Only. Following that, they released their first single album. They released the EP Why... in September. BOYNEXTDOOR also sang the track Fade Away for the webtoon Garbage Time.

