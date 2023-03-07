Boy’s A Liar Pt.2 famed Pinkpantheress reveals BTS’ mat-hyung Jin as her bias? Find Out

The newly popular English singer Pinkpantheress, known for the track Boy’s A Liar Pt.2. She has revealed to have loved BTS since their debut in 2013 and when asked by a few fans who her bias is, she revealed it is Jin.

The 19 year-old singer began her journey in 2020 and has created songs in various genres like bedroom pop, 2 step garage and alt-pop. She recently remixed the song Boy’s A Liar and added Ice Spice, which became her first entry to the Billboard Hot 100, also won three NME awards. Over the years, she has expressed her love for K-Pop and the songs that have inspired her throughout her journey. After coming to know her bias is, ARMYs were glad to see her dedication and love towards the group. Who knows? Maybe once Jin completes his military service, we can see a collaborative track between these two!

BTS' Jin's first solo single, 'The Astronaut', surpassed 130 million streams on Spotify, showing off his powerful sound source power. 'The Astronaut' surpassed 132 million streams as of March 6 on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. 'The Astronaut' proved its sound source power by establishing a new record of surpassing 100 million streams in 72 days, the shortest time for a Korean male K-pop solo song and the shortest period among Korean male solo Korean songs. Released on October 28 last year, 'The Astronaut' debuted with the third highest streaming among Korean solos on Spotify at the same time as its release, surpassing 10 million streams in 3 days.

On the other hand, Jin also showed unrivaled sound source power on Shazam, the world's largest music search platform, and shone the 'Shazam King' aspect. Jin ranked first on the 'Shazam Global Weekly Top 10 Artists' chart announced on March 3rd and stayed at number one for 16 weeks. Also, on the Shazam 'Global TOP200' chart, 'The Astronaut' recaptured the first place on February 24, showing the power of running backwards. 'The Astronaut' broke through 9 million Shazams as of March 6th and continues to set a dazzling record by taking first place for 11 consecutive days.

