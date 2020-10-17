The Boys creator REVEALS how Avengers: Endgame was the inspiration behind Season 2's 'Girls get it done' arc

Erik Kripke, creator of The Boys, spoke candidly in an interview as to how Avengers: Endgame's 'women-empowerment' sequence was the inspiration behind the satirical 'Girls get it done' arc.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Boys Season 2 was bloodier and more brutal than its predecessor and left no stone unturned in mocking superhero movies for their over-the-top 'saving the world' trope along with the commercial, industrial gains that come along with it. Moreover, this season tackled the whole women empowerment arc when it comes to female superheroes and their position amidst their male counterparts.

"Girls get it done," Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) quip during an interview in The Boys Season 2 when in reality, it was the complete opposite. During the season finale, we see Starlight teaming up with Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) to take down Stormfront in an action-packed sequence seemingly family to the Avengers: Endgame scene which saw the female superheroes align together during the final battle. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Boys creator Erik Kripke confessed that the 'Girls get it done' arc was actually inspired by Avengers: Endgame, but in a satirical way. Kripke revealed that it was The Boys executive producer Rebecca Sonneshine who came after the weekend Avengers: Endgame opened and was just "furious."

"I saw it, too, and I was like, 'That was the dumbest, most contrived—' And she’s like, 'Don’t get me started.' She found it condescending and I agreed. So that just created for us a target, a satirical target. When there’s something really ridiculous in either superhero or celebrity or Hollywood culture, we’ll immediately go after it. It’s an easy shot," Erik explained to THR.

However, Kripke earlier noted in the same interview that personally, he's a fan of Marvel movies as he enjoys their "snarky, fast and glib" style of humour. However, the major problem he has with these movies is not the movie themselves but that "there's too many of them overall." He believes it's "dangerous" to train an entire generation to wait for someone strong to come in and save them. Hence, he feels it's nice to have a corrective like The Boys to warn people: "They’re not coming to save you. Hold your family together and save yourselves."

Meanwhile, The Boys Season 3 which marks the entry of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy begins filming from early 2021.

