The Boys: Erik Kripke teases Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is going to be worse than Homelander in Season 3

The Boys creator Erik Kripke, in a recent interview, teased fans as to what fans can expect from Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy who "was Homelander before Homelander."

Now that The Boys Season 2 finale has already aired with that shocking death, fans are already looking forward to Season 3 as it introduces Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. For the unversed, Ackles collaborated with The Boys creator Erik Kripke for the popular TV show Supernatural and will reunite with him once again. In a recent interview with Variety, Kripke teased on what we can expect from Soldier Boy.

When asked if Soldier Boy will be innocent like in the comics or if he will be one the more ruthless supes, Erik quipped that is anyone is expecting Jensen to show up and be a good boy on The Boys, they will be disappointed. Noting how in the comics, Soldier Boy is mostly a "bumbling and subservient to Homelander (Antony Starr)," Kripke confessed that as they're writing him for the series, they're talking about the history of Vought because Soldier Boy is like "John Wayne."

"He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time," Erik further explained to Variety.

Are you excited to see Jensen Ackles as the bad guy Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 2 Review: Karl Urban & Jack Quaid's series is bloodier, brutal and brilliant

Meanwhile, in another interview with The Wrap, Erik revealed that they're looking at starting production for The Boys Season 3 by early 2021 as they're already through a lot of the writing.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×