The Boys EXCLUSIVE: Chace Crawford admits being 'nervous' to shoot the whale scene in season 2

Season 1 of The Boys featured lots of bizarre moments, but one of the most memorable was undoubtedly the sequence between Chace Crawford's The Deep and a Dolphin. The scenario is a wonderful illustration of how twisted up The Boys can be at times, and interestingly, season 2 was no different.

For those unversed, in season 2, Billy (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) form the Boys, who are attempting to avoid being attacked by The Deep and his army of sharks. They retreat on a speedboat towards a storm drain on the beach, but the Aquaman-like hero, determined to reclaim his position in the Seven, rides in on the back of a whale to obstruct their passage. So, in his wonderful wisdom, Billy drives the boat directly through the whale, and the effects are brutally horrific.

Recently, Pinkvilla had the chance to talk to Chace Crawford all about the upcoming season and we had to ask about his reaction to the whale scene. When we asked him if he was nervous to shoot the scene, Chace said, "A little bit." He further quipped that after the dolphin scene the team had to "take it up a notch." However, Chace admitted that the scene was "fun to shoot," and lauded the VFX team for doing a wonderful job.

Meanwhile, The Deep famously flirted with a dolphin in season one, and the Boys season 3 teaser unveiled another bizarre scene for the Deep in which he peers into the eyes of a squid in a fish tank, continuing the character's odd bond with aquatic species, so looks like things are about to get a lot weirder for the Deep. However, The Boys season 3 is finally arriving on Prime Video on June 3.

ALSO READ:The Boys EXCLUSIVE: Jessie Usher and Chace Crawford reveal upcoming season is 'a lot bloodier'