The Boys EXCLUSIVE: Jessie Usher and Chace Crawford reveal upcoming season is 'a lot bloodier'

There are a number of superhero series on the air these days, from The Umbrella Academy to Invincible to The Nevers and more. However, The Boys stands out from the crowd due to its iconoclastic attitude, readiness to shock, and enthusiasm to amuse. The show depicts a world in which superheroes are almost constantly corrupt, with the most powerful being the worst of them all.

The show uses the approach which covers the very real and extremely brutal implications of what happens when superheroes control the destiny of the planet, something most current portrayals avoid. Interestingly, The Boys also never shies away from shocking violence or brutality, creating no shortage of jaw-dropping moments throughout both seasons. Now, ahead of the third season, Pinkvilla attended The Boys' Virtual Press Day and during the roundtable interviews, I asked the cast of The Boys, if we can expect the show to get gorier than previous seasons. To which, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell said together, "A LOT."

However, Jessie further explained, "It's a big show, and this season, there's some really creative ways used to make us all messy." So, it looks like, The Boys season 3 is upping the ante when it comes to blood.

Meanwhile, The season 2 finale of The Boys was one of the most violent episodes ever, and it finished with Homelander more enraged than ever. To believe that the series would avoid everything it has teased for its third season is to misunderstand what The Boys is all about. While there's no way of knowing what's in store outside the few hints that Jessie, Chace and Nathan shared with us, it's evident that The Boys season 3 will continue to increase the ante in almost every area, including the amount of gory pleasure to be had.

