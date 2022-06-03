The Boys EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Mitchell says fans will get a 'deeper look into' Black Noir's character in season 3

When discussing the most popular series running right now that have been trendy for all the right reasons, it goes without saying that The Boys would be included at some point. After all, a wonderful storyline, excellent characters, and an eerily similar setting have made The Boys a must-see for pretty much anybody who is sick and tired of how ubiquitous superhero culture has become.

Speaking of characters, there is one hero in The Boys who, while having little screen time, has grabbed spectators anytime he has been a focal point of the program. This is none other than Black Noir, and readers of The Boys' comics will be well aware of the power he has. The few glances we've seen of this individual in action are evidence enough of his prowess, and he's undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. Recently, Pinkvila had the pleasure of speaking to cast members Nathan Mitchell, Chace Crawford and Jessie Usher.

When we asked Nathan what we can expect from his character in the upcoming season, Nathan revealed, "What I can say is, we'll learn more and more about Noir and as the season goes on, we'll get a deeper look into his character and into his heart." He further teases, "This season, we also examine deeper pieces of his background, revealing a fresh side to him. We get to glimpse inside his head: he has some demons, things he thought he'd let go of but hadn't, and as a result, he has to make some difficult choices."

However, when we asked if there's a chance of seeing Black Noir without a mask this season, Nathan laughed and said, "You'll have to wait and watch the new season for that." Interestingly, for those unversed, Season 2 of The Boys did not end well for Black Noir. Queen Maeve knocked him unconscious while stuffing him with Almond Joy candy, which seems to be his weakness. The character was in the hospital recovering from the damage. Now only time will tell whether Noir recovered when The Boys Season 3 returns on our screen on June 3.

