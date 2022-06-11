The Boys to make a comeback with it's fourth installment; Reports

The superhero series 'The Boys' is getting renewed for its fourth season roughly a week after the release of its third season that has opened to a positive response, reports 'Variety'.

While 'The Boys' star Karl Urban previously spilled the fourth-season beans when he said at Variety's SXSW Studio on March 12 that he was "shooting 'The Boys' through the end of the year," well after production had already wrapped on Season 3, Friday's renewal marks the official Season 4 pickup from Amazon.

The renewal of 'The Boys' for a fourth season was always a no-brainer for Amazon, as the Eric Kripke-created show is at the centre of the streamer's first multi-series franchise, which now includes animated anthology spinoff 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' and the currently in-production untitled spinoff, which is set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.

As per an official statement by Amazon, accessed by 'Variety', "Over the first three days of its third season, the worldwide audience for 'The Boys' has grown by 17% from Season 2, and 234% from Season 1" during the same comparable post-launch period across all three seasons of the Sony Pictures Television-produced show.

While it's important to keep in mind that Amazon's Prime customer base has widened since 'The Boys' Season 1 premiered in July 2019 (when all eight episodes were available to stream at once) and the Emmy-nominated second season rolled out in a weekly format between September and October 2020 (with the first three episodes dropping on premiere day), the viewership bump for the first three episodes of Season 3 that launched last Friday is still a sign of significant growth and demand in an ever-crowded streaming market.

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, 'The Boys' is described as "a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes - who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods - abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good."

The series stars Urban, Quaid, Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Ackles.

