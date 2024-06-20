Boys Over Flower fame Goo Hye Sun lands admission in prestigious university KAIST to pursue master's

Actress Goo Hye Sun, known for her role in Boys Over Flowers, recently announced on Instagram her acceptance into the Master's program in Science Journalism at KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), a prestigious institution in South Korea.

This comes shortly after her graduation from Sungkyunkwan University earlier this year, marking a new chapter in her academic journey alongside her successful acting career.

On June 20, Goo Hye Sun, renowned for her role in Boys Over Flowers delighted fans with exciting news on her Instagram, revealing her acceptance into the Master's program in Science Journalism at KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). I

n her social media update, she expressed her morning shock and gratitude, sharing a snapshot of her admission certificate bearing the prestigious university's seal. The certificate showcased key details including her name, date of birth, and the department of acceptance, solidifying her accomplishment.

This milestone comes shortly after Goo Hye Sun's recent graduation from Sungkyunkwan University in February, where she completed her long-pursued Bachelor's degree in film. Initially enrolling in 2011, her studies were intermittently interrupted due to her busy acting career, culminating in her graduation after 13 years of dedication and perseverance.

KAIST, known for its rigorous academic standards and emphasis on science and technology, adds another prestigious chapter to Goo Hye Sun's academic journey. Notably, the university also boasts BIGBANG member G-Dragon as a visiting professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the Innovate Korea 2024 program, highlighting KAIST's blend of academic excellence and cultural impact.

Known for her roles in popular dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Blood, Goo Hye Sun also stands out as a talented singer-songwriter with multiple album releases. As a director, she has showcased her creativity through films like The Madonna and Daughter, earning accolades for her work in the film industry.

