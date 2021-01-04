Boys Over Flowers alum Ku Hye Sun REACTS to dating rumours; REVEALS she’s been planning a wedding

Ku Hye Sun recently opened up about her dating life and revealed lost of secrets about her upcoming wedding.

Actress Ku Hye Sun recently made an appearance on KakaoTV’s reality show “Face ID” via Soompi. In the episode, the actress was shown speaking to her assistant director, discussing details of an upcoming project, her AD jokingly asked if she was having any complicity in her personal life, before asking, how has that person been off late, have you guys been in touch? To which Ku Hye Sun laughed and said that she had not seen the aforementioned person in a month. She continued by revealing that she doesn’t like clingy men, she met someone 3 months ago and now they apparently only meet once a month.

The actress even opened up about her wedding plans and said that she has been writing down the names of the people she wants to invite to her wedding, she also stated that she hasn’t had a proper wedding ceremony before, so this time around she wants to have that. She also joked about not wanting to invite more than 10 people to her wedding. Later on in the show, the actress also spoke about the story behind why she took a picture of herself crying, which since then started a viral meme. She shared that she had started taking acting lessons in school and was preparing to be a singer but as she was stage shy, she was asked to take pictures of herself at odd moments, which resulted in the crying selfie.

Ku Hye Sun then spoke about a snippet from her hit show Boys Over Flowers. While describing a scene from the show, where she is skiing down a slope in a stiff manner, which slowly became more and more popular each winter, she said that her character was skiing for the first time, so she was acting as her. She admitted that she did her best to make it look like she was enjoying herself but also feeling scared.

