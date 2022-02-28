‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘Playful Kiss’ fame Kim Hyun Joong announces marriage to non-celeb girlfriend

On February 27, media reported that actor and singer Kim Hyun Joong had decided to marry his girlfriend and that the couple would be tying the knot soon. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the couple will not be holding a ceremony. On the same day, Kim Hyun Joong held a concert for his fans. During ‘Words I Want to Say’, the singer revealed his plans to “spend the rest of his life with someone who stayed by his side during the most difficult and exhausting time”.

The singer and actor further expressed his gratitude to his fans who have continued to support him and shower love. His agency, Henecia also released a statement confirming the news and his plans for the future. They revealed that the couple has decided to not hold a ceremony. Henecia further revealed that as the actor’s future spouse is a non-celebrity they have been cautious about the news. They have asked the people for their understanding and support, along with hoping that they refrain from making any excessive speculations. The statement also included how Kim Hyun Joong will continue to release music and his fans’ love.

The actor who is known for his roles in dramas ‘Boys Over Flowers’, followed by ‘Playful Kiss’ is a member of the group SS501. His role as Yoo Ji Hu alongside Lee Min Ho, Kim Bum and more earned him massive praise and skyrocketed his popularity in the industry. A legal battle with his ex-girlfriend caused the actor and singer to step away from the limelight for a while, however he has returned to take on singing and acting projects since then.

