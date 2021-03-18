From Boys Over Flowers to Extraordinary You: 6 K Dramas to watch if you liked True Beauty
Are you secretly binge-watching Hwang In Yeop jamming to Okey Dokey Yo, listening to Cha Eun Woo's heavenly vocals in Love So Fine on repeat or just binge-reading the webtoon and now, imagining Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeop and Cha Eun Woo in lead roles? If you are suffering from all of the above symptoms then you are suffering from 'Missing True Beauty' syndrome! But, like always we have a solution, dramas recommendations that you will love and which will make you miss True Beauty a little less.
So, what are you waiting for? Make yourself a nice meal of piping hot Ramyeon, with some fresh Kimchi by the side and brace yourselves, because you are in for some real fun treat!
1. Boys Over Flowers
The one and only Boys Over Flowers, the drama that was a first for a lot of K-drama fans and the series that started the infamous first lead, Lee Min Ho versus second lead, Kim Hyun Joong fight between fans. Boys Over Flowers is a fun, enjoyable and chill drama with the typical K-drama elements of good music, romance and entertainment.
2. Extraordinary You
The 2019 teenage drama is fresh and enjoyable as the 'modern-day' version of Boys Of Flowers. You have the good-looking leads in SF9's Rowoon, Kim Young Dae, Lee Jae Wook, a chirpy female lead in Kim Hye Yoon and a unique storyline of real characters actually living in a comic book world! How cool!
3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Cha Eun Woo has a penchant for beautiful women in distress! Cha Eun Woo plays Do Kyeong Seok, a cold-looking scholar who develops a deep fondness for his troubled classmate, Kang Mi Rae, played by Im Soo Hyang. It is quite similar to True Beauty in the way it tackles the concepts of physical beauty and societal pressures women have to go through. Must watch!
4. She Was Pretty
A charming and sweet drama that stars Park Seo Jun, Choi Si Won and Hwang Jung Eum in lead roles. The drama overturns the concept of fairy tales on its head when the main girl, who was extremely pretty as a young girl, grows up to develop major complexities about her physical beauty and hides from her crush, fearing rejection. It is a sweet story with a beautiful message: Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.
5. Oh My Venus
Another uplifting drama that explores the themes of physical beauty and transformation is quite the chick drama! So Ji Sub plays John Kim who acts as a personal trainer to Shin Min A, who plays Kang Joo Eun who has major health issues. He helps her lose weight the correct way and what follows next is their cute love story!
6. Love Alarm 1 and 2
The latest drama to join the male lead versus second lead bandwagon is Love Alarm! Netflix's original drama based on the eponymous webtoon is based on how a love app will help you find your true love. The love app causes major friction between Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), Hwang Sun Oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye Yeong (Jung Ga Ram). Fans were quite disappointed with season 2, but if rumours are to be believed a third season is in the pipeline. Fingers crossed
ALSO READ: Love Alarm 2 pendulums between sweet romance and borderline exhaustion in this bite sized season
Did you like our list? What other recommendations you have? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
True beauty is the mixture of many dramas like My Id is Gangnam Beauty, The Heirs, School 2017. So i don't like it.
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
You guys can also watch "Cinderella and four knights " <3
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Mr is the best, I keep rewatching it
Anonymous 13 hours ago
True beauty is my favorite#oppachaeunwoo.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
True beauty z d best
Anonymous 15 hours ago
I so much love true beauty........
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Goblin is the best
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Boys over flowers, really nice to watch
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Well I had already watched all of them...lol :)
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love Cha Eun Woo drama
Anonymous 1 day ago
Keep watching over and over again#My ID gangnam beauty
Anonymous 1 day ago
True beauty is best and can also see My Girl. It's amazing.
Anonymous 1 day ago
True beauty best
Anonymous 1 day ago
Nice
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love seen all of them T-T
Anonymous 2 days ago
Very disappointed with love alarm season 2. I like sun oh very much n I think it's unfair with him in story
Anonymous 2 days ago
Very disappointed with love alarm and start up
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wosisihshshhs
Anonymous 2 days ago
I’ve legit watched all of PSJ dramas he is truely the RomCom king.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's ok not to be ok is the most legendary drama ever. Yall shld watch it
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yesss
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yesss
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yesss
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yesss
Anonymous 2 days ago
Same- Like I really wanted Kim Jojo- to end up with Sun-oh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes
Anonymous 2 days ago
Watched all the recommended dramas ;)
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ive seen all of them T-T
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ive seen all of them T-T
Anonymous 2 days ago
True beauty is the best Romcom..it's hard to move on after watching it.
Anonymous 2 days ago
True beauty is 1st kdrama that I can't move on until now I keep rewatching it..
Anonymous 2 days ago
When you've seen all 6 of them. T-T
Anonymous 2 days ago
ABSOLUTELY TRUE BEAUTY ❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's all about Lee Minho Oppa
Anonymous 2 days ago
Absolutely
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think true beauty is the best
Anonymous 2 days ago
in my opinion the king eternal manoarch is one of the best dramas
Anonymous 2 days ago
A great story: ✓ Lee min ho: ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓
Anonymous 3 days ago
My love from another star is one of the best drama