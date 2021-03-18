  1. Home
From Boys Over Flowers to Extraordinary You: 6 K Dramas to watch if you liked True Beauty

Are you missing True Beauty? Don't worry we got you covered with 6 wonderful K-drama recommendations that you will love. Read on to find out.
115222 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 11:43 am
From Boys Over Flowers to Extraordinary You: 6 K Dramas to watch if you liked True Beauty
Are you secretly binge-watching Hwang In Yeop jamming to Okey Dokey Yo, listening to Cha Eun Woo's heavenly vocals in Love So Fine on repeat or just binge-reading the webtoon and now, imagining Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeop and Cha Eun Woo in lead roles? If you are suffering from all of the above symptoms then you are suffering from 'Missing True Beauty' syndrome! But, like always we have a solution, dramas recommendations that you will love and which will make you miss True Beauty a little less. 

So, what are you waiting for? Make yourself a nice meal of piping hot Ramyeon, with some fresh Kimchi by the side and brace yourselves, because you are in for some real fun treat! 

1. Boys Over Flowers

The one and only Boys Over Flowers, the drama that was a first for a lot of K-drama fans and the series that started the infamous first lead, Lee Min Ho versus second lead, Kim Hyun Joong fight between fans. Boys Over Flowers is a fun, enjoyable and chill drama with the typical K-drama elements of good music, romance and entertainment.

2. Extraordinary You

The 2019 teenage drama is fresh and enjoyable as the 'modern-day' version of Boys Of Flowers. You have the good-looking leads in SF9's Rowoon, Kim Young Dae, Lee Jae Wook, a chirpy female lead in Kim Hye Yoon and a unique storyline of real characters actually living in a comic book world! How cool! 

3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Cha Eun Woo has a penchant for beautiful women in distress! Cha Eun Woo plays Do Kyeong Seok, a cold-looking scholar who develops a deep fondness for his troubled classmate, Kang Mi Rae, played by Im Soo Hyang. It is quite similar to True Beauty in the way it tackles the concepts of physical beauty and societal pressures women have to go through. Must watch!

4. She Was Pretty

A charming and sweet drama that stars Park Seo Jun, Choi Si Won and Hwang Jung Eum in lead roles. The drama overturns the concept of fairy tales on its head when the main girl, who was extremely pretty as a young girl, grows up to develop major complexities about her physical beauty and hides from her crush, fearing rejection. It is a sweet story with a beautiful message: Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

5. Oh My Venus

Another uplifting drama that explores the themes of physical beauty and transformation is quite the chick drama! So Ji Sub plays John Kim who acts as a personal trainer to Shin Min A, who plays Kang Joo Eun who has major health issues. He helps her lose weight the correct way and what follows next is their cute love story!

6. Love Alarm 1 and 2

The latest drama to join the male lead versus second lead bandwagon is Love Alarm! Netflix's original drama based on the eponymous webtoon is based on how a love app will help you find your true love. The love app causes major friction between Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), Hwang Sun Oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye Yeong (Jung Ga Ram). Fans were quite disappointed with season 2, but if rumours are to be believed a third season is in the pipeline. Fingers crossed

ALSO READ: Love Alarm 2 pendulums between sweet romance and borderline exhaustion in this bite sized season

Did you like our list? What other recommendations you have? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :Netflix, tvN Drama,KBS 2 Drama, MBC drama,JTBC Drama

