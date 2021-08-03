Boys Over Flower's Gu Jun Pyo or Meteor Garden's Daoming Si; Which F4 leader is your ideal boyfriend?

'Hana Yori Dango' or 'Boys Over Flowers' as it is popularly known, is one of the most popular and preferred anime adaptations in TV viewing history! A Japanese shojo manga series, it follows the story of Tsukushi Makino, a girl from a middle-class family, whose mother enrolls her in an elite high school to compete with the families from her husband's company. While at Eitoku, she encounters the famous F4, a group of four young men who are children of Japan's wealthiest families and are considered to be a status symbol in the school. Tsukushi Makino catches the fancy of F4's leader, Tsukasa Domyouji as she is the only girl who dares to stand up to him.

After a lot of friction and hatred, in the beginning, Tsukushi Makino and Tsukasa Domyouji eventually fall in love and unite in the end. The manga series became hugely popular and almost every Asian country has adapted it into their local language. However, the most popular adaptations are 'Boys Over Flowers' in Korean starring Lee Min Ho as the haughty and arrogant leader of F4, Gu Jun Pyo and Gu Hye Sun as the fiesty yet simple-hearted Geum Jan Di, and the most recent 'Meteor Garden', a remake of the Taiwanese drama of the same name. Dylan Wang stars as F4's leader Daoming Si and Shen Yue plays his love interest Dong Shancai.

Both the dramas were hugely popular across Asia and propelled the leading men, Lee Min Ho and Dylan Wang to super-stardom! But, have you wondered which F4 leader is your ideal type. Is it the 'pineapple head' Daoming Si or the 'noodle poodle head' Gu Jun Pyo? Well, don't worry, we have covered. Answer a few questions and we'll reveal which F4 leader is your ideal type. Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Make some tough choices & we'll reveal whether you are Team Main Lead or Team Second Lead

Which F4 leader did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.