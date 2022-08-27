Boys Over Flowers: Kim Bum and Lee Min Jung have a reunion after 13 years

The ‘Boys Over Flowers’ reunion that no one expected but everyone needed! On August 26, actors of the popular 2000s K-drama met at a brand event and the fans of the show could not be happier. Kim Bum and Lee Min Jung played the characters of So Yi Jung and Ha Jae Kyung respectively in the 2009 premiere, ‘Boys Over Flowers’.

In a new post shared on the actress’ Instagram, she revealed images of herself at an event. Interestingly her caption was a nod to her younger days where she starred as Ha Jae Kyung. Captioning the post as, ‘F4, that I met at a Montblanc event’, she referenced the popular quartet on the show that Kim Bum was a part of. Lee Min Jung further tagged and hashtagged the actor on the post.

Kim Bum joined in on the fun as he commented, ‘It’s been a while Miss Ha Jae Kyung”, talking about her character in the drama. The actress replied, “So Yi Jung, did you change your plane?” Check out the fun interaction below.

‘Boys Over Flowers’ has become an iconic K-drama that has carried its legacy over the years. Kim Bum played the notorious member of the high school’s group F4 alongside Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong and Kim Joon. In the show he is paired opposite Kim So Eun’s character Chu Gaeul while Lee Min Jung’s character is the fiancée of Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho).

This reunion has only raised hopes in the hearts of avid fans of the show that one day the cast will all meet and recall their days from the Korean adaptation of the popular manga.

