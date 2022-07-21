‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Kim Hyun Joong set to welcome a child

Singer and actor Kim Hyun Joong is going to welcome a child! On July 21, the ‘Boys Over Flowers’ star’s agency officially shared that Kim Hyun Joong’s wife is currently pregnant. The agency stated, “Kim Hyun Joong is presently cautiously waiting for a new life with gratitude and excitement.” The statement continued, “Since this news is to do with [the actor’s] private life, we politely ask you to refrain from excessive interest or speculation in consideration of the position of the [actor’s] wife who is a non-celebrity.” The actor has a child already with a previous partner.

Back in February, media outlets reported that the singer and actor had decided to marry his girlfriend, and that the couple would be tying the not soon. On the same day, during a concert for his fans, Kim Hyun Joong revealed his plans to “spend the rest of his life with someone who stayed by his side during the most difficult and exhausting time”. The star also expressed his gratitude towards his fans who have supported him all this while.

Following this, Kim Hyun Joong’s agency Henecia had also released a statement, revealing that the couple had decided not to hold a ceremony (reportedly due to the ongoing pandemic). Further, due to the actor and singer’s [then future] spouse being a non-celebrity, the agency shared that they had been cautious about the news, and asked the public for their understanding and support. Further, it was also shared that Kim Hyun Joong will continue to release music.

A member of the boy band SS501, Kim Hyun Joong received much popularity for his role of Yoo Ji Hu in the immensely loved series ‘Boys Over Flowers’. He is also particularly loved for his portrayal of Baek Seung Jo in ‘Playful Kiss’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Loco discovers MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s message in the second MV teaser for ‘Somebody!’