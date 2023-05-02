Boys Planet boy group ZEROBASEONE confirms fandom name; Here’s it’s hidden unique meaning

ZEROBASEONE has been in the news lately and is expected to continuously rise on the popularity ladder after the nine group members’ successful run on the reality survival show, Mnet’s ‘Boys Planet’. While there were many supposed snubs, the nine boys that came out on top have been receiving a lot of love from fans around the world. About 40,000 people applied for the official global fan club name contest giving suggestions to the boy group.

ZEROBASEONE’s fandom

Also called ZB1, the 9 members of the group were chosen on April 20, announced via a live broadcast where Global team member Zhang Hao came out on top as the first foreign centre in the history of Mnet’s idol survival programs. Soon after, the group conducted a live session on May 1 to announce their fandom name as well as officially introduce themselves to their fans. ZEROBASEONE’s fans will be called ‘ZEROSE’ henceforth.

Meaning behind ZEROBASEONE’s fandom name

ZEROBASEONE revealed their official fandom name as ‘ZEROSE’ during the Live event. Sharing the meaningful thought behind its creation, the oldest member and famed actor Kim Jiwoong shared that it was coined with the thought of taking off ZB1 (ZeBaOne), the Korean syllables of their name from ZEROBASEONE, they are left with ‘Rose’. Adding ZB1 and Rose together gives them ZEROBASEONE, ultimately becoming one with their fans under the names.

The group’s nine members went on to officially introduce themselves to the fans as well as the onlookers with the count led by Zhang Hao, who took the number 1 spot on the show and said, “One, two, three”, followed by the members repeating, “Be one, be the one, hello we’re ZEROBASEONE”, also revealing the official introduction prompt of the group.

About ZEROBASEONE

Comprising members, in order of their placement on the final voting of ‘Boys Planet’, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gunwook, Kim Taerae, Kim Gyuvin, Kim Jiwoong, and Han Yujin, the group is set to debut soon. Their official Instagram account crossed 1 million followers within 6 days of creation, and on TikTok in 7 days. The group is set to make its first post-show appearance at 'KCON JAPAN 2023' in a couple of weeks.

