Boys Planet contestant Winnie departs group NINE.i; agency releases official statement

Winnie former participant on Boys Planet, has departed from NINE.i. After debuting with NINE.i in March 2022, Winnie gained recognition through his appearance on Mnet's Boys Planet in 2023.

FirstOne Entertainment’s official statement for Winnie’s departure from NINE.i

FirstOne Entertainment, in an official English statement, revealed that Winnie has decided to permanently leave NINE.i. The Thai idol has been on hiatus since April 2023 due to a shoulder muscle rupture, and the label states that the risk of recurrence is high if subjected to excessive choreography. Though Winnie is departing NINE.i, he will not be completely separated from FirstOne Entertainment, as he will pursue solo activities in the future.

Read the full statement below:

“Hello,

This is FirstOne Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about NINE.i WINNIE, who was on hiatus due to injury.

WINNIE was diagnosed with a shoulder muscle rupture in April last year and has been consistently and faithfully undergoing exercise and rehabilitation treatment for a complete recovery.

However, based on the opinion of the medical staff that there is a high possibility of recurrence of the ruptured shoulder muscle if excessive choreography is performed, we had a long and in-depth discussion with the company about the direction of future activities, and the activities as NINE.i, which requires continuous choreography, have come to an end. We decided to do it.

WINNIE will take some time to focus more on recovering his health and then show his various sides through personal activities.

Although his activities as a NINE.i members are coming to an end, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown generous support and great love to WINNIE.

As a result, we would like to inform you that NINE.i will continue its activities as a 9-member group.

We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news.

We ask for your love and encouragement to WINNIE who is pursuing individual activities.

Please give your warm support to the nine members of NINE.i.

Thank you."

More about Winnie

Winnie former contestant on Boys Planet, exhibited his talent on the show before being eliminated in the 5th episode, concluding with a final ranking of 80th. Before his debut, he underwent a two-year training period under FirstOne Entertainment. Proficient in Thai, Korean, and English, Winnie's linguistic versatility adds to his multifaceted skills. Notably, he contributed as a lyricist to the song XXXX by CHUNGHA. Winnie cites light blue as his favorite color and enjoys watching K-dramas as a means of enhancing his Korean language skills. His role model is none other than Jungkook from BTS. Guided by the life motto Be curious, not judgmental, Winnie faced a period of hiatus due to injury before ultimately parting ways with the group.

