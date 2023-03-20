Boys Planet fame Kim Jiwoong and HOLLAND pose together as they confirm upcoming single Number Boy

HOLLAND took to Instagram to confirm that he’ll be collaborating with Kim Jiwoong from Boys Planet in the upcoming single Number Boy. The picture shows Kim Jiwoong dressed in white and black silk suit while HOLLAND looks amazing in the blinging denim outfit! The caption says “I'm a number boy for you. 2023.03.30 6PM (KST) / 2AM (PT)”.

Having debuted in two OTT BL dramas, he is a visual member recognized by the trainees of Boys Planet. Recently, Kim Jiwoong's side posted a picture on the official social media handles with a text that started with "Hello. This is Nest Management." "Currently, malicious posts and comments, defamation and character insults are being posted and disseminated indiscriminately on various online communities, SNS, and portal sites, including 'DC Inside,' regarding our artist Kim Jiwoong," he said. The agency said, "This is an obvious illegal act and is subject to strong legal action. We are not ignoring the current situation and are already preparing to file a complaint against illegal activities taking place online to protect the character and reputation of our artists. We would like to inform you that we will respond strictly by taking civil and criminal legal measures under the zero-tolerance principle. In addition, we are constantly monitoring to protect our artists, and we will take regular legal action to protect our artists," they said.

About Kim Jiwoong:

Jiwoong Kim was born in 1998 and is 25 years old this year. He debuted in 2016 as a member of the group INX. At the time, he filed a lawsuit against his agency for non-existence of the exclusive contract, and ended his activities in 2018 with a victory. After that, in 2021, he started acting with the web drama 'Sweet Guy'. Afterwards, he made his face known by appearing in 'I Want to Bite', 'Pro, Teen', and 'Pungdeok Villa Room 304'. Kim Jiwoong is appearing on Mnet's 'Boys Planet', which first aired on the 2nd. In the program, as the leader of the group battle 'Back Door' group, he took first place in the individual rankings and category rankings within the team.

