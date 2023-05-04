Boys Planet group ZEROBASEONE: Agency treats fans with individual profile photos

On May 4, ZEROBASEONE’s agency shared the group and individual profile photos. The group members looked absolutely gorgeous dressed in casual and colorful outfits. The group photos show them smiling wide while their individual photos introduce each person as a ZEROBASEONE member. ZEROBASEONE is a 9-member boy group that was recently born in Mnet's latest idol audition program 'Boys Planet'.

About ZEROBASEONE:

The 9 members of ZEROBASEONE are Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun Wook, Kim Taerae, Kim Gyu Vin, 8th place Kim Jiwoong, and 9th place Han Yujin. ZEROBASEONE is preparing to debut in the middle of this year. However, before their official debut, they will have their first official stage through 'KCON JAPAN 2023' on May 13th and 14th.

Kim Jiwoong:

The oldest member of the group, Kim Jiwoong was born on 14 December, 1998.

Zhang Hao:

The number one trainee on Boys Planet, Zhang Hao was born on 25th July, 2005.

Sung Hanbin:

The charismatic member of the group, Sung Hanbin was born on 13th June, 2001.

Kim Taerae:

An impressive dancer and performer, Kim Tae Rae was born on 14th July, 2002.

Seok Matthew:

A Korean-Canadian idol, Seok Matthew was born on 28th May, 2002.

Kim Gyu Vin:

Popular for his looks and expressions, Kim Gyu Vin was born on 30th August, 2004.

Park Gun Wook:

A vocalist and dancer, Park Gun Wook was born on 10th January, 2005.

Ricky:

A popular Chinese idol, Ricky was born on 20th May, 2004.

Han Yujin:

The adorable maknae of the group, Han Yujin was born on 20th March, 2007.

ZEROBASE’s achievements:

The official Instagram account of ZEROBASEONE reached 1 million followers on April 27th. ZEROBASEONE set the shortest record among K-pop groups by surpassing 1 million followers in just 6 days after opening their official Instagram account. It is also the first K-pop group to reach 1 million followers within a week. In particular, considering that only 6 days have passed since ZEROBASEONE formed the final debut group of 9 members, and that it is before their official debut, this is an exceptional record, raising expectations for their future performance. ZEORBASEONE is a 5th generation K-POP boy group that was born after being selected by star creators from 184 countries and regions. The team name means the 'brilliant beginning' of the nine members, starting with zero (0) and born with one (1), and implies the members' commitment to be with fans on the free journey that ZEROBASEONE will walk from the unfinished 0 to 1.

ZEROBASE’s fandom:

The group chatted with global fans through their first live broadcast on the K-pop culture platform Mnet Plus on May 1st. ZEROBASEONE decorated the hideout with various items such as Polaroid photos, autographs, and garland ribbons. Zero Base One announced the official fan club name ZEROSE. It is a name based on the fact that ZEBAONE, which is an abbreviation of the team name, and 'ROSE' are added to become zero base one, and ZEROBASEONE and Rose contain the meaning of 'one'.

