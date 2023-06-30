Boys Planet in discussion to make new idol group out of eliminated trainees? Wake One responds

Wake One and Yuehua Entertainment are in talks of creating a byproduct group of Boys Planet. Mnet survival show group ZEROBASEONE has a 9-member line-up out of 98 trainees who contested. Due to the immense popularity of the show and some contestants, Wake One is discussing creating a group out of the eliminated trainees.

New Boys Planet group?

On June 30, it was reported that Wake One and Yuehua Entertainment decided to join hands to create an idol, picking trainees from Boys Planet. It speculated that four trainees from Wake One, Park Hanbin, Park Jihoo, Lee Junghyun, Moon Junghyun, and Yuehua Entertainment's Yoo Seungeon and Ji Yoonseo will be the members of the group.

It was also reported that the group will most likely debut later this year, as the trainees are said to be preparing to settle in a dorm by the end of July. According to the industry officials, Wake One and Yuehua Entertainment are open to joining hands with third-party management for the new Boys Planet group. CJ ENM label's subsidiary Jellyfish Entertainment is one of the candidates for the management rights of the group.

Wake One has stated that the formation of the group is under consideration and they are discussing it, however, nothing has been decided yet. Boys Planet fans can still look forward, as their favorite picks might get debuted.

Boys Planet

Mnet's survival show Boys Planet is about developing a 9-member idol group out of 98 trainees. Many young trainees took part, and the presentation also featured previously debuted trainees. There were so many great competitors on Boys Planet that viewers were divided on who should be in the lineup. The participants were divided into two teams: The K-group consisting of Korean trainees and the G-group consisting of trainees from all over the world. From competing against each other to mixed stages, Boys Planet gave a chance to show their talent in front of the world.

This heated battle conducted unit performances to form the group ZEROBASEONE. Trainees who did not make the cut may have a chance in the Boys Planet byproduct group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Upcoming group ZEROBASEONE to make their debut in THIS month? WAKEONE Entertainment shares response