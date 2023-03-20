Boys Planet, Peak Time, and Jinny’s Kitchen top the list of most buzzworthy non-drama television programs

Apart from producing fantastic dramas, South Korea also excels at producing reality shows with high-quality content, which contributes to the global spread of the Hallyu Wave. Let's take a look at which shows made it to the top of the list this week.

Boys Planet

Mnet's ‘Boys Planet’ rules supreme as the most talked-about non-drama TV show of the week. The idol audition program remained No.1 on Good Data Corporation's list of the non-drama TV shows that created the most hype over the past week for the third week in a row, and a fifth overall.

Peak Time

JTBC, like Mnet, airs an idol survival show called 'Peak Time,' which made it to No.2 in this week’s rating. While the show placed second on the list one of its contestants VANNE, unanimously called Team 11:00 on the show enjoyed the No.7 position on the list of most popular TV appearances.

Jinny’s Kitchen

tvN's ‘Jinny's Kitchen’ ranked third on the list of highly watched shows with its star-studded cast. While members of the cast BTS' V and Choi Woo Shik ranked sixth and tenth on the list of appearances, respectively.

Meanwhile, a new variety show ‘HyeMiLeeYeChaePa,’ produced by ENA starring Hyeri from Girl's Day, Miyeon from (G)I-DLE, Leejung Lee from dance crew YGX, Choi Ye Na, Kim Chaewon from LE SSERAFIM, and Patricia, made its debut at No.7 on the list of shows.

Finally, no one was surprised as BTS' J-Hope ranked eighth on the list of most sensational TV appearances after making an appearance on Jay Park's show ‘The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive.’

The following are the top 10 non-drama TV shows that generated the most buzz in the second week of March:

Mnet’s ‘Boys Planet’ JTBC’s ‘Peak Time’ tvN’s ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ TV Chosun’s ‘Mister Trot 2’ MBN’s ‘Fire Trot’ MBC’s ‘Home Alone’ (‘I Live Alone’) ENA’s ‘HyeMiLeeYeChaePa’ tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ JTBC’s ‘Phantom Singer 4’ ENA PLAY/SBS Plus’ ‘I Am Solo’

Meanwhile, here are the top 10 non-drama TV appearances that sparked the most interest this week:

Son Tae Jin (‘Fire Trot’) Yoo Jae Suk (‘You Quiz on the Block’) Lee Yong Shik (‘Chosun Romantic’) Yeon Jun Beom (‘The Return of Superman’) Ahn Sung Hoon (‘Mister Trot 2’) BTS’ V (‘Jinny’s Kitchen’) VANNER/Team 11:00 (‘Peak Time’) BTS’ J-Hope (‘The Seasons: Jay Park’s Drive’) Won Hyuk (‘Chosun Romantic’) Choi Woo Shik (‘Jinny’s Kitchen’)

These lists are created each week by listing out the rankings for the most buzzworthy non-drama TV programs which are determined by analyzing data from news stories, blog entries, online communities, videos, and posts on social media about non-drama TV shows that are currently airing or will air soon.

