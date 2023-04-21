Boys Planet reveals the final lineup of ZEROBASEONE feat. Kim Jiwoong and more; Unveils plans for debut

Mnet's ‘BOYS PLANET’ renewed its own highest ratings, the final debut members Hao Zhang, Ung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gunwook, Kim Tae Rae, Kim Kyu Bin, Kim Jiwoong, and Han Yujin were confirmed. Approximately 9.4 million votes from 184 countries and regions around the world were gathered to create a 5th generation new K-pop boy group.

ZEROBASEONE:

On this day, in front of star creators around the world, the 5th generation K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE was born. In the final vote, which determines the final debut group, a total of 9,398,916 votes in the first and second rounds were gathered from 184 countries and regions around the world. In particular, the final vote recorded a cumulative total of 8,177,501 votes in one week based on the first round despite being changed to 'one pick'.

Boys Planet:

In 'Boys Planet', trainees from 84 regions around the world gathered under the common denominator of K-pop. After auditioning, a total of 98 boys, 49 each from K-pop's birthplace K-group and emerging trend G-group, have embarked on a brilliant journey to become a global K-pop boy group. As a result, 6 members of K group and 3 members of G group debuted. The final debut group was selected by 100% vote of star creators. 'Boys Planet' achieved brilliant growth through a total of 4 missions. Trainees from different languages ​​and cultures understood and helped each other, showing friendship beyond nationality. In addition, 'Star Master', who gives advice to trainees for each mission or situation, including Hwang Minhyun, sortie, presented a differentiated charm in each episode. Star Master is a new moderator system first introduced by 'Boys Planet'.

The group:

As the participants of various nationalities gathered, the audience also spread all over the world beyond Korea. On TikTok, which measures global popularity, the cumulative number of views of contents using the hashtag 'boysplanet' is approaching 5 billion, and the cumulative number of views of videos related to 'Boys Planet' uploaded to Mnet's official YouTube account has surpassed 400 million views early on. Not only (as of April 12), but also major spots in Korea as well as the outdoor billboards of Times Square in New York, USA, the faces of the trainees were displayed, showing the enthusiasm of star creators around the world. With this global fandom at their back, ZEROBASEONE plans to be active around the world for two years and six months. After a long journey of 137 days, attention is focused on the story that the 9 boys who were selected as the final debut team will write anew.

