Boys Planet's ZEROBASEONE drops film teaser Back to ZEROBASE for debut album

Boys Planet's ZEROBASEONE released the dreamy and fascinating film teaser of its debut on June 16. Boys Planet announced ZEROBASEONE to debut on July 7 with the album YOUTH IN THE SHADE.

ZEROBASEONE released the film teaser of their most awaited debut album. This dreamy teaser takes on a ride to the ZEROBASE, it begins with a heavenly view of the members in all white playing around appealing with their amazing visuals and transits to youthful boys chilling in their room. The teaser gives the energy of a very promising debut for ZEROBASEONE.

The poster of the first mini-album by the group of nine, was released on June 7, stated the date and time of its release. According to the poster ZEROBASEONE will debut on July 7. It was also reported that the group will perform the songs from YOUTH IN THE SHADE at KCON LA held August 2023.

About ZEROBASEONE and Boys Planet

Mnet's survival show Boys Planet announced the final debut line-up of 9 members out of 98 contestants. The contestants were initially divided into two groups called the K-Group consisting of Korean trainees and the G-Group consisting of trainees from other nationalities. Many young participants were a part of the show but the most interest was placed on trainees who had already debuted in different groups and this show was their last hope to make it big in the K-pop industry. Boys Planet viewers were divided during the finale and everyone had a different opinion about who fits better in the lineup. This fierce competition later conducted unit performances mixing members from both groups to produce a nine members team of talented boys who would debut in ZEROBASEONE that we know today.

Debut lineup of ZEROBASEONE

The debut lineup consists of BL star Kim Jiwoong the eldest member, and Sung Hanbin the trainee who ranked No. 1 consistently until Chinese trainee Zhang Hao took his place in the finale. Next, we have ‘02 liners: Korean-Canadian trainee Seok Matthew and powerful vocalist Kim Taerae. The 04 liners of the group have charisma king, Chinese trainee Ricky and the boy with strong visuals Kim Gyuvin. And lastly the maknaes: young, passionate Park Gunwook and 16-year-old talented Han Yujin.