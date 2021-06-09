The Boys S3: Amazon releases FIRST look of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy; Actor TEASES ‘The story ends with me’

The Boys season 3 just released the first look of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in the upcoming series. Scroll down to see it.

Fans of the Amazon series The Boys have a major surprise because Amazon just dropped the first image of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy from the third season of the show that is yet to be released. The show’s Twitter account released Ackles’ new look on Monday morning, the show follows Soldier Boy who fought in World War II and became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades. After the official account released the image, Ackles also posted a close-up on his Instagram, writing: “Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning.”

If you didn’t know, the hit show is based on NYT best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys. The producers behind the show include Eric Kirpe, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The second season shows Ackles and the other superheroes on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Apart from Supernatural star Ackles, the second season also saw, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Cash and many more.

