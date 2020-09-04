The Boys Season 2 Review: Karl Urban & Jack Quaid's series is bloodier, brutal and brilliant

Twice as reckless, twice as gory and twice as fun; The Boys Season 2 is nastier than its predecessor and reels you in for a delectable, violent roller coaster ride. The MVP of this season is definitely Aya Cash as the millennial superhero with a hidden past. Read Pinkvilla's full review below.

The Boys

The Boys Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Aya Cash

The Boys Creator: Erik Kripke

You'd think it couldn't get gorier than the first season, but creator Erik Kripke was all guns blazing for The Boys Season 2 leaving this reviewer deeply satisfied. Pulling all the punches, we get a ruthless double-take on superheroes as the actual supervillains while corporate companies bankroll on humanity's blinded admiration for heroes. However, with the vigilante group aka The Boys, led by the nasty Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the stakes are much higher this time around especially due to the unveiling of Compound V at the end of Season 1 which proved that the 'Supes' are not born but made.

We kickstart The Boys Season 2 with the aftermath of Billy and the crew's actions as they're now amongst the most wanted. What's even scarier is that Homelander (Antony Starr), the vindictive leader of The Seven (equivalent to The Avengers and Justice League) has his eyes set on them as well. Nonetheless, that doesn't stop the inquisitive Billy Joel loving Hughie (Jack Quaid) from teaming up with Stargirl (Erin Moriarty) and trying to destroy Vought, the powerful corporation under which The Seven exists, from within. Even if that means being in the confines of a beat-up old basement with the fear of literally having their heads exploded at any second.

We also have the other members of The Boys with deserved focus given to Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) backstory as she encounters her past while getting closer to Frenchie (Tomer Capon). For Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), it's the constant fear of not being able to meet his family and in direct contrast, we have Homelander, who is dealing with the loss of Madelyn, Vought's VP by trying to get closer to his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) who he shares with Becca (Shantel VanSanten), Billy's ex-wife who was miraculously alive the whole time. However, more than establishing the father-son bond, it's about continuing Homelander's legacy of being a ruthless superhero with the world at the edge of his American cape. There's also Deep (Chace Crawford) who joins The Church of the Collective with the hopes of getting back to The Seven.

When it comes to the performances, I can't not talk about the newest superhero in town aka Stormfront (Aya Cash) who is truly the MVP of The Boys Season 2. Stormfront is the millennial superhero who uses the power of social media to manipulate citizens in her favour thus causing her to butt heads with the alpha male Homelander. As you go deeper into the episodes, you realise that Stormfront could be a bigger threat than even Homelander when it comes to getting what she wants, even if it's at the expense of human life. Antony continues to leave us bowled over as the vile, vicious and simply diabolical Homelander who gets loathsome every episode and reminds us of the equally vindictive King Joffrey.

On the other hand, Karl is just as badass this time around with the extremely thick accent and a little more heart. In particular, it's his equation with Hughie that takes the spotlight while the bickering duo has some fine moments here and there. Erin spectacular brings to life Stargirl's journey from the angelic superhero to the 'no shits given' anti-hero while Jack continues to play the innocent sucker stuck in a group of macho men and a fierce lady. Chace adds just the right creepy humour to the conflicted Deep in a less than subtle yet witty way.

While The Boys Season 1 may have been a bit of a mismatch in terms of writing with more detailing to the technical aspect, Season 2's storytelling was more organised and orchestrated. This doesn't mean that the violence was any less because we can assure you, one won't be able to count as to how many heads explode and just how much blood blemishes poor Hughie's face. There's an especially brutal sequence when The Boys' boat literally drives into a whale leaving the members exhausted, covered in blood lying next to the body parts of the poor mammal that never saw it coming.

The violence never slows down and gets murkier every second leaving you shell-shocked. Moreover, the dark humour has that pop culture punch and is satirical in every sense of the word. This can be seen when Vought is looking for Deep's replacement and almost hires a blind superhero while hoping for an ethnic woman instead. There's also the guilt-ridden Maeve (Dominique McElligott) who is burnt out but continues to be in the clutches of Vought while A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is shunned away from The Seven due to his ill-health. From Scientology to Trump's presidency and even Marvel, DC movie references, there's a punch line for it all!

The audience has to wait a bit for the finale but as someone who was lucky enough to see it, I can attest to the fact that The Boys Season 2 is miles ahead of its predecessor and cathartic for those who have been deprived of the lack of Marvel and DC movies. Each beloved character is given the importance and arc they deserve. Even the most ruthless of them! It also gives leeway for The Boys Season 3 and doesn't feel like it was forced.

The Boys is back for a wild ride of blood, Supes and terror!

