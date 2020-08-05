The Boys season 2 trailer just DROPPED & it teases fans with a new superhero; Watch

After much anticipation, The Boys season 2 trailer is here and it features a new superhero who releases mayhem. See the trailer below.

The much loved show The Boys has just released its trailer for their second season. The Boys season 1 was one of 2019's best news shows--a subversive, funny take on the superhero genre that delivered drama, dark satirical humour, and bone-crunching violence in equal measure. The latest trailer of season 2 which released just a few hours ago, puts the focus on main character Billy Butcher and introduces the show’s new superhero--Stormfront.

Butcher and his team of superhero-hating mercenaries are in hiding, but he is making plans to fight back and rescue his wife. According to the trailer, the new addition Stormfront is a powerful new character, who knows how to use the media and is making big plans for the world's superheroes, putting her at odds with Homelander.

Check out the trailer below:

Amazon’s The Boys season 2 stars Karl Urban as Butcher, Aya Cash as Stormfront, and Antony Starr as Homelander, the cast also includes Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara. The story is based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and the first three episodes hit Amazon Video on September 4. The remaining five will then be released weekly.

In a recent interview with GQ, Urban spoke about playing Butcher and hinted at what to expect from him in Season 2. "Butcher is a fun character to play, because of the degree of internal conflict that wages within him," he said. "There is a war inside of Butcher, and to get to the dawn, you must first travel through the night. Butcher has both the tendency to be the villain and the hero, which makes him a hell of a lot of fun to play. Looking at season two, some of the shit that Butcher gets up to is truly diabolical. And I pray that I personally don't get the karma payback for what he does. I didn't think of it, I didn't write it, but I'm definitely guilty of doing it."

