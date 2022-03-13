The Boys Season 3: First action packed teaser introduces fans to Jensen Ackles' new character

The season 3 trailer for The Boys is officially here. The Prime Video show debuted in 2019 and is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name. However, The Boys season 2 premiered in 2020, and the programme skyrocketed in popularity as a result of Prime's plan to release episodes weekly.

When viewers last saw The Boys, the titular squad had redeemed their identities and defeated Stormfront and Homelander. Butcher (Karl Urban) was also able to save Ryan, Homelander and Becca's kid, from the wicked supe before Ryan was abducted by the CIA. Still, the season 2 finale of The Boys left a number of narrative lines hanging, like Homelander's growing violent inclinations, Hughie working for Representative Neuman unknowing that she is the head-exploding assassin, and Annie/Starlight rejoining the Seven.

The Boys season 3 teaser is finally here, after more than a year of anticipation, and it offers viewers a taste of the mayhem to come. The Boys season 3 teaser, set to a pleasant tune (that implies the season may even have a dance routine or two), is not promising violent fun. There are many mysteries hidden in the clip, from corpses exploding to Butcher puking on Hughie's face (perhaps after he takes Compound V).

Check out the trailer below:

The other big announcement is the first look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in action. Soldier Boy, one of the most anticipated newcomers to The Boys season 3, will join The Seven and may even surpass Homelander in terms of how insane he has the potential to be. The teaser also includes the return of Homelander's son Ryan, Black Noir, who seems to be back in action, and a parody of Kendall Jenner's notorious Pepsi commercial. With The Boys set to premiere in June, the mayhem and lunacy can't arrive fast enough.

