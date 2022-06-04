The Boys Season 3 Twitter Review: Series shocks fans as 'insane' third instalment goes all out

Following the release of the first three episodes of Prime Video's The Boys season 3, fans have rallied to Twitter as they continue to rave about the brilliance of the gory series. Created by Eric Kripke, the superhero series is unlike anything on the market. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, the Tv show takes a major turn from the usual take on superheroes.

The show is a refreshing take on what happens when the good guys are actually the bad ones and does a great job of culminating socially important topics without it feeling like an overly educational show. For those unversed, the official synopsis for season 3 reads, "It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy." The show also consists of a stellar cast including Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Cash, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles and more.

As for the fans on Twitter, many seem to have enjoyed the first three episodes as they took to the internet and praised the vibe of the show this season. Many marvelled at the shocking aspects of the gory show that brought on the insane this time around. Scroll down further to find out how the fans reacted to the series and its newest instalment.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to The Boys Season 3 below:

