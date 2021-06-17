THE BOYZ, AleXa, Rain & more to headline KPop SuperFest by Sessions Teams with Joy Ruckus Club on June 19

An exciting lineup of performers will be taking the stage at K-Pop SuperFest this weekend! Read on to find out.

If a couple of years back someone would have told us that in the future we can attend a virtual musical concert featuring the crème de la crème of the K-pop industry, we would have brushed it off without giving it a second thought. But here we are, the myth finally turning into reality! Following last weekend's fundraiser 'I Hate Being Hated', Sessions is thrilled to announce another new collaboration with Joy Ruckus Club, the largest Asian music festival in the world, to present K-Pop SuperFest on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

K-Pop SuperFest is an upcoming virtual music festival organized by Sessions and Joy Ruckus Club. The event, which will be hosted by THE BOYZ’s Kevin and AleXa, will be streamed live from the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul. The one-day festival is the first of its kind for Sessions, and features performances from premiere K-Pop superstars and headlined by a star-studded lineup of talented and brilliant artists. The exciting line-up includes 11-member K-pop group THE BOYZ, legendary South Korean pop star Rain, powerhouse vocalist and chart-topping singer/songwriter Ailee, and one of K-Pop’s most exciting rapper and performer Jessi. They will be joined by Gen 4 boy band AB6IX, American breakthrough girl group Momoland, boy bands Cravity and Golden Child, girl group Lovelyz, rapper Bloo, and DJ Soda.

In a recent update, talented and rising artists GWSN and Woo!ah! will join this star-studded lineup to add glory to this sparkling event! This is the first time that Sessions will be promoting a K-Pop only festival. Event t-shirts, NFT videos, signed posters, and virtual 1-on-1 meet & greet opportunities with artists will be available in the festival's and artists' stores on Sessions. KPop SuperFest will kick off on June 19 at 6 p.m. PT (June 20 at 6:30 am IST) and will continue until 2 am PT (2:30 pm IST).

The complete line-up of performers include -

AB6IX

Ailee

AleXa

Bloo

Cravity

DJ Soda

Golden Child

GWSN

Jessi

Lovelyz

Momoland

Rain

The Boyz

Woo!ah!

