THE BOYZ and ATEEZ announce joint online concert for THIS date

THE Bs and ATINYs assemble! The two fourth generation boy groups just announced a joint venture and we had never seen this one coming. An online concert from the two groups together has been announced on September 2. THE BOYZ and ATEEZ will unite for a special joint live concert taking place on September 17 at 7:30 PM KST (4 PM IST).

As announced through the groups’ social media accounts, '2WILIGHT ZONE' is an online concert taking place for both the groups on September 17 which can be viewed via the LG U+ Idol Live app for domestic fans. Whereas, the global audience can enjoy the same with the help of MyMusicTaste!, an online K-pop platform for tuning to various artists’ live concerts.

The tickets for the event went on sale on September 2, while further details about the concert can be accessed at MyMusicTaste's official site as well as social media accounts. Check out the post from the K-pop concert platform’s announcement about the joint concert.

Meanwhile, THE BOYZ recently released their 6th mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’ with its title song ‘THRILL RIDE’ scoring big on the charts. The boy group went on to sell over half a million copies in the first week of the album release making them the eighth highest boy group on the Hanteo Charts. The title song ranked number one on iTunes charts in 16 regions and number two in 35 countries.

ATEEZ is preparing for the release of their seventh mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' to be released on September 13.

