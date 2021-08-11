THE BOYZ and ONF score big with recent comebacks; Chart rankings announced

It is gratifying as a fan to see our favourites K-pop groups do well and THE BOYZ and ONF have certainly struck gold with their recent comeback! On August 9 at 2:30 pm IST, ONF released their summer pop-up album 'POPPING,' featuring a title track of the same name. On the same day, THE BOYZ returned with their 6th mini-album 'THRILL-ING,' featuring the title track 'THRILL RIDE.'

We have some good news for fans of ONF and THE BOYZ! ONF’s summer pop-up album, 'POPPING', topped the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart in 15 countries including Mexico, Australia, Russia, Japan, U.S., and more. On the same chart, they also ranked high in 17 countries, showing their global popularity. In addition, it was ranked at the top of the iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 17 countries and regions, including Singapore, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Mexico.

Not just that, 'POPPING' topped the charts on major domestic music sites and also ranked high on domestic Twitter real-time trends and YouTube video rankings. Meanwhile, THE BOYZ's made a 'thrilling comeback' with their new music video titled 'THRILL RIDE'. 'THRILL RIDE' topped music charts on the day of its release. It reached number one on Bugs, number two on Vibes and number 8 on Melon's real-time chart. Additionally, the song reached number 1 on the iTunes charts of 16 different countries, which includes Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, and Thailand. It also reached number 2 in 35 countries! Congratulations to ONF and THE BOYZ on their amazing achievement.

