THE BOYZ announce comeback with mini album ‘THRILL-ING’ releasing on 9 August

Another THE BOYZ era is on its way!

On 26 July midnight, the 11-member group announced its comeback with another album, ‘THRILL-ING’. This will be their sixth mini-album after the release of ‘Chase’ in September 2020. A comeback schedule was shared on the official social media accounts of THE BOYZ focusing on a thrilling vibe for the upcoming album.

THE BOYZ’s label, Cre.ker Entertainment confirmed the announcement by releasing a statement along with the date of the album release. ‘THRILL-ING’ will be made available to the world on 9 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and will have a title track named ‘THRILL RIDE’. The same was seen on the schedule that was posted on social media. Named ‘scheduler’, a 12-day timetable can be seen with a neon theme in the image.

A race look is followed for the scheduler with a START made with the album announcement. Three concept photos, ‘SPLASH’, ‘BANG’, and ‘KICK’ will be released consecutively. Following which the tracklist and title track ‘THRILL RIDE’ announcements seem to be on the cards. 3 concept photos later, THE Bs can watch the music video teaser on 6 August. A highlight medley precedes the album and music video set to release on 9 August.

A repeating ‘palm tree’ symbol can be seen throughout the schedule making us believe the album will have a thrilling-beach vibe to it.

Recently, the group released a special single with Universe Music called ‘Drink It’ following a ‘vampire vs human’ theme. This will be their first official comeback after a successful run on ‘Kingdome: Legendary War’ where they placed second.

It will be interesting to see what THE BOYZ have in store for us with a new album after 11 months.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Boyz releases a notice as a warning and request towards sasaengs to stop invading their privacy

Are you excited about ‘THRILL-ING’? Let us know below.