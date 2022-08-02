THE BOYZ announces 7th mini album ‘WHISPER’; Drops comeback trailer, artwork animation & more

After announcing their upcoming comeback on July 22, THE BOYZ has released more details about the same! The IST Entertainment boy group will be returning with their seventh mini album ‘WHISPER’ on August 16 at 2:30 pm IST. THE BOYZ also released an animated teaser announcing the same, showcasing a vibrant blue heart shining against a black background. Check out the teaser, below:

Prior to releasing this, THE BOYZ kicked off the teasers leading up to their comeback with the first glimpse at the concept for ‘WHISPER’, through three teaser videos for their trailer titled ‘Wings Of Desire’. This was followed by the complete ‘Wings Of Desire’ trailer video, released on July 28 KST.

The minute-long trailer starts off with the members in various peaceful settings and in light-toned clothes. A mysterious black thread connects the members, and as the music rises to its peak, the tone of the trailer changes, bringing a sense of urgency. To match the shift in the mood, the members can also be seen in black clothing, a stark contrast to the previous outfits seen in the trailer. Check out the ‘Wings Of Desire’ trailer, below:

Meanwhile, in the latest update, THE BOYZ also dropped a comeback schedule for ‘WHISPER’ on August 1 at 8:30 pm IST. The schedule indicates that a poster teaser for ‘TIMELESS’ will drop on August 3 (KST), followed by a tracklist for ‘WHISPER’ and a music video for ‘TIMELESS’. THE BOYZ will then release three concept photos titled ‘DENIAL’, ‘DESIRE’, and ‘DOCUMENT’, in this order. The boy group will also release a ‘WHISPERING HINT’, a highlight medley, as well as a music video teaser, leading up to the album’s release on August 16.

Check out the schedule, below:

Stay tuned for more updates!

