THE BOYZ announces return with seventh mini album; Details inside

THE BOYZ is officially coming back! The boy group’s agency IST Entertainment officially announced the news on July 22, sharing the date and other details about the upcoming music release. The agency shared, “On August 16, THE BOYZ will release their seventh mini album and begin [their comeback] promotions.”

Further, THE BOYZ will be kicking off their comeback promotions with a trailer film, releasing as soon as July 25 at midnight KST (July 24 at 8:30 pm IST)! The boy group’s agency elaborated on this, saying, “Starting with a trailer film on July 25 at midnight [KST], we will be gradually releasing a variety of teaser content bit by bit. IST Entertainment continued, “Please show lots of interest and anticipation.”

Following THE BOYZ’s previous release, ‘MAVERICK’, their upcoming album will signify their first Korean comeback in nine months. Their third single album, ‘MAVERICK’ consisted of three tracks, with the inclusion of the title track of the same name. The other two songs on the record are ‘Hypnotized’ and ‘Russian Roulette’.

At present, THE BOYZ is busy gearing up for their upcoming encore concert in Seoul, ‘THE B-ZONE’. The sold-out concert is scheduled for three nights, and will see THE BOYZ playing at the KSPO Dome from August 5 to August 7, less than two weeks ahead of their upcoming comeback with their seventh mini album.

Debuting in December 2017, THE BOYZ presently includes 11 members: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. After finishing in first place in Mnet’s competition ‘Road to Kingdom’, the group secured a spot for themselves in Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’.

