The Boyz confirmed to make a comeback in August with sixth mini album after Mnet’s Kingdom

The group is coming back after eleven months since their last mini album. Read on to know more.

The Boyz has been confirmed to make a comeback in August. Their label agency Cre.ker Entertainment has reported that the group is coming back with their sixth mini album after their participation in Mnet’s Kingdom. The Boyz had released their first Japanese studio album ‘Breaking Dawn’ in March which debuted at fourth position on the Oricon Albums Chart. This summer comeback will be their first in eleven months as they took part in Mnet’s television programs.

The Boyz first participated in Mnet’s Road to Kingdom from April to June 2020. The show is a prequel to Kingdom where seven boy groups would compete to get a spot on the main show. These boy groups are those with potential but probably unknown. The Boyz won the Road to Kingdom against Pentagon, Oneus, ONF, Golden Child, Verivery and TO1. Then they participated in Kingdom from April 2021 to June 2021 where they competed with Stray Kids, SF9, BtOB, iKON and ATEEZ. Kingdom is a counterpart of the show Queendom which involves girl groups. In Kingdom, trending boy groups perform for four rounds and the winner gets a reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show from Mnet.

Originally a twelve-member group, The Boyz debuted in 2017 under Cre.ker Entertainment. The former member Hwall left the group due to health issues. Thus the group has eleven members: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, Eric and Ju Haknyeon. Their last mini album ‘Chase’ gained popularity with four music show wins. They have had two studio albums ‘Breaking Dawn’ and ‘Reveal’ since their debut. The Boyz are finally coming back with the sixth extended play which is a relief for their fans who are waiting for the group’s comeback.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for their comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×