THE BOYZ confirms November comeback with single album ‘Maverick’

THE Bs, we come bearing good news! THE BOYZ has announced a speedy return with more music coming your way. On October 18, the boy group revealed its plans to release a single album called ‘Maverick’ on November 1. THE BOYZ’s last release was the sixth mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’ that was released in August 2021.

Within four months, the eleven boys will release a single album as they rise on the charts and become one of the top 4th Generation artists. The group’s latest step ahead was their online concert in collaboration with ATEEZ that took place on September 17 and a performance at the 12th Incheon K-pop concert on September 25. The quiet before the storm was expected by the fans who read about a possible comeback early last week.

THE BOYZ also shared the artwork image for ‘Maverick’ premising a mysterious release in the works. It shows a bouquet of blooming pink flowers that glisten with water droplets. A stark contrast of binding is shown as a clasp of a ‘maverick’ is found over the stalk.

THE BOYZ’s ‘THRILL RIDE’ had a very refreshing side to it as the boys danced with their summer vibes. ‘Maverick’ is expected to have a romantic but uncanny side to it as can be seen from the artwork image.

After winning ‘Road to Kingdom’ and placing second on ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ all eyes have been on the boy group anticipating their way ahead.

‘Maverick’ is set to release on November 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Are you excited for ‘Maverick’? Let us know below.