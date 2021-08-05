THE BOYZ drop quirky new character posters ahead of ‘THRILL-ING’ release

Servers, lifeguards and bellhops are the new jobs that the members of THE BOYZ have taken up. THE BOYZ have recently released some character posters that present their playful charms as they undertake odd summer jobs, following the theme of the upcoming album ‘THRILL-ING’. A ‘THRILL RIDE ANNOUNCEMENT’ video was also shared giving a glimpse of their new title track.

The title song announcement was a short preview of 100 seconds where THE BOYZ animatedly direct the right way of riding the ‘THRILL RIDE’. They go through instructions that bring out the cute, mischievous and sexy side of the members. Watch the video below.

Further, 3 sets of character posters were shared on the social media accounts of THE BOYZ. These have the members dressed according to the job they take up.

Starting with servers, Sangyeon, Sunwoo, New and Q have on red themed outfits that suit their job quirkily conversing about their off days, shift timings, getting scolded by the owner of the eatery and their lack of knowledge due to being new at their workplace. Check out the posters below.

Second in line were Eric, Kevin, Hyunjae and Juyeon who have turned into stunning lifeguards. The members of THE BOYZ bring out their flirty side in these posters as they make plans to meet up after their working hours end, decline giving out their number and call out someone they seem to spot around them frequently.

Lastly, as bellhops, Jacob, Younghoon and Ju Haknyeon don smart uniforms in tall hats. They fend off customers who call them repeatedly and refuse impossible requests from them. A chatty Younghoon can be seen rambling about his role and getting praised for doing a good job at it.

‘THRILL-ING’ will be released on August 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian TheB thanks and praises THE BOYZ for their hard work during ‘Kingdom’

Which summer boy did you like the most? Let us know below.