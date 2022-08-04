THE BOYZ drops ‘Timeless’ poster teasers and more ahead of comeback

On July 24 at 8:30 pm IST, THE BOYZ kicked off the activities leading up to their comeback with their seventh mini album ‘BE AWARE’. In the most recent update, the IST Entertainment boy group released the track list for the upcoming album on August 3 at 8:30 pm IST.

The track list reveals that the new mini album will contain a total of six songs, including the title track ‘WHISPER’. Along with this, the other songs in the mini album are ‘BUMP & LOVE’, ‘C.O.D.E’, ‘LEVITATING’, ‘SURVIVE THE NIGHT’ and ‘Timeless’.

Check out the track list for more details, below:

Prior to this, individual poster teasers for ‘Timeless’ were also released, on August 2 at 8:30 pm IST. The teasers exude a peaceful and calming vibe, including shots of the beach and more in the background. Further, the posters also carry the words “We’’ be happy ever after”.

Check out the poster teasers for ‘Timeless’, below:

Going by the schedule previously released, a music video for ‘Timeless’, track six on ‘BE AWARE’, will be released on August 8. Following this, three sets of concept photos will be released, titled ‘DENIAL’, ‘DESIRE’, and ‘DOCUMENT’, in this order. THE BOYZ will then be dropping a ‘WHISPERING HINT’ on August 12, a highlight medley on August 13, and a music video for August 14, leading up to the music video and album release on August 16.

Meanwhile, prior to the poster teasers for ‘Timeless’ and the track list for ‘BE AWARE’ being released, the boy group also dropped three teaser videos for their trailer titled ‘Wings Of Desire’ and the full trailer itself, giving us a glimpse at the concept for their comeback.

Stay tuned for more updates about THE BOYZ’s comeback!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Charlie Puth shuts down troll; Calls collab song ‘Left and Right’ with BTS’ Jungkook a ‘Team effort’