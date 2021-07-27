THE BOYZ go on a summery ‘THRILL RIDE’ with concept photos for upcoming album

On 26 July, THE BOYZ’s upcoming mini-album was announced through the group's official social media handles. ‘THRILL-ING’ will be released on 9 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the title track ‘THRILL RIDE’. A scheduler was posted on the group’s Instagram and Twitter accounts displaying the upcoming timeline of activities for the album.

Owing to the timeline, the first concept photo with a ‘SPLASH’ theme was released across the platforms. A summery vibe can be felt through the photos as the members of THE BOYZ each takes one prop to express their own charm.

Starting with leader Sangyeon who takes on bubbles, a refreshing image pops into the mind of the viewers. Member Q is seen enjoying a float in a swimming pool and Eric is trying to lower the rising temperatures with a piece of ice. Cheerful Younghoon is surrounded by tangerines while member New is enjoying some fresh watermelon.

A peaceful-looking Jacob and a pineapple-loving Sunwoo add a charm of their own to the uplifting vibe of the photos. Member Hyunjae is appealing with his stunning visuals and Kevin is hiding away in a bath towel while a hot-red Juyeon is displaying his love for cherries. Last but not least, Ju Haknyeon is completing the captivating circle of THE BOYZ’s alluring concept photos.

You can check out the images below.

It looks like we are in for a fun summer ride with the members of THE BOYZ. Looking at the images makes us excited for the refreshing album that seems to be on its way from them.

