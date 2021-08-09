THE BOYZ invite us on a 'thrilling' experience with an upbeat comeback MV for 'THRILL RIDE'

It wouldn't be an understatement to say that THE BOYZ made a 'thrilling comeback' with their new music video titled 'THRILL RIDE'. THE BOYZ returned with their 6th mini-album 'THRILL-ING,' featuring the title track 'THRILL RIDE.' 'THRILL RIDE' is a fun and cool song with a hip-hop vibe and an addictive melody. It is exactly the kind of song that gets us through a dreadful Monday.

The title track 'THRILL RIDE' is composed by Albin Nordqvist and Gabriel Brandes, and the lyrics are penned by Jo Yoon Kyung, Sunwoo, and Eric. A perfect summer song that changes up the rhythm constantly and delivers fresh energy. The lyrics compare the emotion of thrill to a thrilling amusement ride. The music video perfectly captures the 'thrill' element with pop-neon colours, stylish outfits and well-synchronised choreography.

You can check out the MV here:

'THRILL RIDE' is THE BOYZ's sixth mini-album and consists of 6 unique and diverse tracks - 'THRILL RIDE', 'Out Of Control', 'Dancing Till We Drop', 'Nightmares', 'Merry Bad Ending' and 'B.O.Y (Bet On You)'. The members have participated in writing the songs and it is evident with their personal touch leaving imprints on the album! Meanwhile, on top of a full music show promotional schedule, THE BOYZ also plan to return as guests to MBC's 'Weekly Idol' on August 11.

