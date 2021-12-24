THE BOYZ, ITZY, Stray Kids, SF9 & more Kpop idols to collaborate for 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon stages

It’s the festive season and the Korean music industry is leaving no stone unturned for celebrating it in the most extravagant and surprising ways! Joining the likes of other music festivals that take place every year-end, the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon has announced its lineup of special performances that are set to light up the stage this time around.

ASTRO’s Moonbin, SF9’s Taeyang, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and solo singer WOODZ have been brought in to perform a special stage at the music festival. The girls will also have a collaboration performance as (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, STAYC’s Isa, ITZY’s Ryujin, and former IZ*ONE member Lee Chae Yeon will join hands to present a fiery stage.

Meanwhile, AOMG artists Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, and LeeHi will bring in the festive cheer by challenging a Christmas-themed performance, fusing the elements of hip-hop into it.

The production team stated, “This year SBS Gayo Daejeon has prepared legendary stages to celebrate its 25th anniversary. For the 25th anniversary legendary stages, male and female idols will form units to reinterpret memorable legendary performances from past years of Gayo Daejeon.”

The 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon will be hosted by SHINee’s Key, ITZY’s Yuna, and singer Boom at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea where groups like NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NU’EST, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ASTRO, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, STAYC, aespa, ENHYPEN and IVE will be a part of the performer lineup.

The music festival will be held on December 25 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

