THE BOYZ to join the comeback lineup for THIS month with 6th mini album

According to the exclusive report by Hankookilbo, THE BOYZ will make a comeback with their sixth mini album on the 9th of next month. This is their first album activity since the end of 'Kingdom: Legendary War'. The Boyz's return is the first in 11 months since the release of their fifth mini-album 'CHASE' in September last year with the title track ‘The Stealer’, which was well-received by their fans as well as the non-fans for the mature, dark and ripe concept. At that time, The Boyz not only broke their own best album sales, but also proved their strong growth by showing that all of the songs on the album entered major music charts in Korea.

They initially gained fame through ‘Road to Kingdom’ a spin off before ‘Kingdom: The Legendary War’ where new and rookie groups competed for a spot on the original show. THE BOYZ won the competition with their unique concepts, storylines, stunts, compositions and rearrangements.

Many joined their fandom post RTK and even though they did not win in ‘Kingdom: The Legendary War’, fans and non-fans alike, were swooped by their unique concepts and rearrangements which even their competitors were in awe of. Being a group of different and talented individuals paid off as they worked together to bring such distinctive and eccentric performances.

Recently, released as a collaboration with K-pop platform UNIVERSE, THE BOYZ released a new ‘vampire themed’ song ‘Drink It’. The music video depicts the conflict and friendship between vampires and humans. The song has been composed by Kimparkchella (OCEANCAVE) and Andy Love, while the lyrics are by Hwang Yoo Bin. Members Sunwoo and Eric also took part in writing the rap lyrics for the track.

We cannot wait to see them try out new concepts for their comeback, hopefully we can see them try a retro theme this time?

