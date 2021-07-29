THE BOYZ keep it ‘THRILL-ING’ with new teaser photos for the upcoming album

We don’t know who to look at with all these bias wrecking images coming our way from THE BOYZ. The group has dropped 2 new sets of teaser photos and THE Bs, we cannot keep calm!

After the ‘SPLASH’ing releasing of the first group of concept images for their new album ‘THRILL-ING’, THE BOYZ have more in store for us.



The ‘BANG’ theme images released on 28 July, really just came at with a bang where the members of the group can be seen taking up a bolder concept than the sweet one of ‘SPLASH’ images. Crouching in front of a blue, shiny backdrop in mostly sports-themed outfits, THE BOYZ keep it casual but funky. The occasional disco ball and fishnet can be seen on the boys who know how to use their charms. You can check out the ‘BANG’ concept photos on their official Instagram account below.



Finally, the third in line were the ‘KICK’ teaser images with a night view of THE BOYZ with a fun concept on 29 July. The group seems to be on a trip to what appears to be an amusement park during the later hours of the day. Thrilling rides and capturing images are the essence of any amusement park trip and that’s exactly what THE BOYZ have followed in their teaser photos. A group concept photo was dropped simultaneously, with the concept of ‘KICK’ where THE BOYZ sit atop a dazzling car with the park’s lights glowing behind them. Watch the photos on their Instagram account below.



'THRILL-ING’ is set to release on 9 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the title track ‘THRILL RIDE’.

Are you excited for the mini-album? Let us know below.