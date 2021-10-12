THE BOYZ to make a quick comeback in November? Find out

According to multiple music officials, THE BOYZ will meet their fans by releasing a new song in early November. As of October 12th, THE BOYZ is shooting a music video for a new song in some place in Seoul. Previously, THE BOYZ recorded the sales of 520,000 copies in the Initial Chodong sales of their 6th mini-album 'Thrilling' released in August, achieving a 'Half Million Seller' record.

In particular, the title song 'THRILL RIDE' entered the top spot on major real-time music charts at home and abroad right after the comeback, establishing itself as a representative idol group of the 4th generation in name and reality. After that, THE BOYZ released a surprise new song in November, announcing a high-speed comeback in three months. Interest is being drawn to whether THE BOYZ can further solidify its position in the next generation through the release of this new song.

The album includes the title song 'THRILL RIDE', a dynamic song 'Out Of Control' that seems to lead you to an unknown world, and ‘Nightmares’ that will give the listeners a look into the creepy world created by the group. For this particular album, Sunoo and Eric had worked in creating lyrics for all the songs, which gave them the creativity to come up with new concepts with their songs and have now created a rollercoaster of an album.

THE BOYZ is a boy group formed and managed by Cre.ker Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017 with the lead single "Boy" from their debut EP The First. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, and previously Hwall until his departure from the group in October 2019.

