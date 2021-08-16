THE BOYZ make THIS record with ‘THRILL-ING’

Fans are overwhelmed with joy as THE BOYZ break yet another incredible record with their latest album ‘THRILL-ING’. On August 16, Hanteo Charts announced that the boy group had sold over 523,630 copies of the album within the first week of its release. That is, between August 9 and 15, making it the eighth highest 1st-week sales of any boy group.

THE BOYZ joined BTS, SEVENTEEN, EXO, NCT DREAM, NCT, TXT and X1 in the top positions.

On August 9, THE BOYZ released their record-breaking sixth mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’ consisting of 6 tracks, including the title song ‘THRILL RIDE’, ‘Out of Control’, ‘Dancing Till We Die’, ‘Nightmares’, ‘Merry Bad Ending’ and ‘B.O.Y. (Bet On You).

The title song ‘THRILL RIDE’ is a summery pop song with rich and high-end instrumental music paired with soulful vocals and playful lyrics. The members can be seen enjoying themselves while dancing to the stupendous choreography, flaunting their visuals on a summer-themed set. The official music video has gained over 28 Million views on YouTube already!

In a recent interview about the album, the members revealed that they felt really excited but nervous at the same time since it is their first comeback of the year. With this comeback, the group wants to prove their capabilities of both creating great music and performing incredible performances.

THE BOYZ debuted under Cre.Ker Entertainment in December 2017 and have gained a lot of support and recognition ever since. The boy group consists of 11 members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

ALSO READ- Watch: THE BOYZ go behind the scenes for ‘THRILL RIDE’

What is your favourite song from ‘THRILL-ING’? Let us know in the comments below.