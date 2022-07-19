THE BOYZ to make their comeback in mid-August? Find Out

On July 19, THE BOYZ will make a comeback with a new album in mid-August. With this, THE BOYZ will begin their comeback activities after 9 months since their third single 'MAVERICK' in November 2021. Previously, THE BOYZ achieved first place in all three terrestrial music programs with 'Maverick', and surpassed 480,000 copies in the first week, establishing themselves as the representative group of the 4th generation.

After successful album promotions, THE BOYZ is on a world tour in 13 countries, starting from Los Angeles in May this year, Chicago, Newark, London, Rotterdam, Jakarta, and Bangkok. They are also about to hold a world tour encore performance from August 5 to 7 in Seoul. Attention is focused on what kind of music THE BOYZ will return to this summer and show off their new side, which is working hard on the final preparations for the album along with the concert.

THE BOYZ is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017, with the lead single ‘Boy’ from their debut EP ‘The First’. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, and previously Hwall until his departure from the group in October 2019.

In 2020, the group joined Mnet's reality television competition ‘Road to Kingdom’. They released their new song ‘Checkmate’ for the show's finale. The group eventually finished in first place, winning the show and securing a spot in the new Mnet program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. THE BOYZ participated in ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, starting from April 2021, where the group finished in second place.

